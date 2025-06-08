Dutch Delight: Netherlands Secures Win in World Cup Qualifier

The Netherlands celebrated an efficient start to their World Cup qualifying journey, defeating Finland 2-0 in Helsinki. Coach Ronald Koeman and captain Virgil van Dijk praised the performance but acknowledged potential for a more commanding victory.

Memphis Depay's early goal set the tone for the match, with Koeman noting the importance of a strong start against a defensively-minded opponent. Despite a promising opening, Koeman observed a decline in pressure and precision as the game wore on, highlighting areas for improvement.

Koeman expressed hope for a better performance in their next match against Malta in Groningen. The Dutch aim to lead their group, also comprising Lithuania and Poland, to secure a World Cup berth in North America. Van Dijk emphasized the significance of keeping a clean sheet and achieving three points in challenging conditions so soon after the season's end.

