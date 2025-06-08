Left Menu

Dutch Delight: Netherlands Secures Win in World Cup Qualifier

The Netherlands kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory against Finland in Helsinki. Coach Ronald Koeman and captain Virgil van Dijk were pleased with the outcome but believed it could have been more decisive. The Dutch aim to top Group G, which includes Lithuania and Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:21 IST
Dutch Delight: Netherlands Secures Win in World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

The Netherlands celebrated an efficient start to their World Cup qualifying journey, defeating Finland 2-0 in Helsinki. Coach Ronald Koeman and captain Virgil van Dijk praised the performance but acknowledged potential for a more commanding victory.

Memphis Depay's early goal set the tone for the match, with Koeman noting the importance of a strong start against a defensively-minded opponent. Despite a promising opening, Koeman observed a decline in pressure and precision as the game wore on, highlighting areas for improvement.

Koeman expressed hope for a better performance in their next match against Malta in Groningen. The Dutch aim to lead their group, also comprising Lithuania and Poland, to secure a World Cup berth in North America. Van Dijk emphasized the significance of keeping a clean sheet and achieving three points in challenging conditions so soon after the season's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025