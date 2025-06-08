Bandra Blasters Crest to Semifinals with Stellar Opening Stand

The Bandra Blasters stormed into the semifinals of the T20 Mumbai League with a commanding eight-wicket victory over the MSC Maratha Royals. Powered by a record-breaking opening partnership, the Blasters showcased top form on Sunday.

Chasing a manageable target of 151 runs, the Blasters were spearheaded by the efforts of Suved Parkar and Vikrant Auti. Their remarkable opening stand of 118 runs was the highest of the season, setting the stage for a decisive win.

Suved Parkar's stellar 76 off 37 balls and Vikrant Auti's supporting 56 capped a formidable batting display. The victory saw them join Eagle Thane Strikers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, and MSC Maratha Royals in the tournament's last four.

(With inputs from agencies.)