Golden Triumph: India Shines at Taiwan Open Athletics

In a dominating display at the Taiwan Open international athletics championship, the Indian contingent captured five gold medals, showcasing their prowess in events ranging from the women's 800m final to the javelin throw.

Star athletes including Vithya Ramraj, Rohit Yadav, and Annu Rani stood out with gold-winning performances in their respective events, boosting their confidence and rankings for future competitions.

Amid competitive field events, India's representation claimed victories and records, with athletes like Pooja setting new benchmarks in the women's 800m with a record time, propelling the Indian team to triumphant heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)