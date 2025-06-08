Pakistan Hockey Team Strikes Back: Overcomes Financial Woes to Compete Internationally
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), despite financial challenges, has managed to send its national team to the FIH Nations Cup in Malaysia. PHF received government grants, sponsorships, and donations. The 20-member team, led by captain Shakeel Imad Butt and head coach Tahir Zaman, aims for success.
In a remarkable turnaround, the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has managed to dispatch its national team to participate in the FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 15-21. The effort signals a determined attempt by the Federation to remain relevant in the international hockey arena.
PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid acknowledged the financial struggles but expressed optimism as Federation President Mir Tariq Bugti secured funding through government grants, sponsorships, and individual contributions. This support ensures the team competes in international events throughout the calendar year, crucial for improving their recently enhanced 15th ranking in the FIH standings.
For the first time, head coach Tahir Zaman independently selected the 20-member squad to compete in the eight-nation tournament. With leadership from captain Shakeel Imad Butt and vice-captain Rana Waheed, the team hopes to achieve promotion to the FIH Pro League and secure qualification events for the upcoming World Cup.
