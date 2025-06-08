Sebastien Ogier Secures Triumph in Record Fifth Rally Italy Victory

Sebastien Ogier achieved an impressive milestone by securing his fifth Rally Italy victory, narrowly outpacing Hyundai's Ott Tanak. The French driver, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the event in 3 hours, 34 minutes, and 24.5 seconds, marking Toyota's third win of the 2025 season.

Ogier, beaten by Tanak last year due to a late-stage puncture, managed to maintain composure despite overshooting a corner in the tense final moments. "In the ruts, I just couldn't turn the car," Ogier explained. "There was no speed at all, so I didn't try to force it and hit it - I preferred to stop and reverse." His decision proved fruitful as he secured victory.

The win positions Ogier in the title race and enhances Toyota's standing in the manufacturer's competition. Hyundai's Ott Tanak pushed intensely, but Ogier's strategy prevailed. Kalle Rovanpera added to Toyota's success by claiming third place, contributing to a strong team showing alongside Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.