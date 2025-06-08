Left Menu

Chris Woakes Emphasizes Teamwork in England's Test Series Against India

Ahead of England's Test series with India, Chris Woakes discusses his role in the bowling unit, highlighting teamwork over individual accolades. The experienced pacer remains a pivotal figure for England, known for his effectiveness on home soil. Woakes aims to lead through collective strength in the upcoming matches.

Chris Woakes (Photo: X/@ECB_cricket). Image Credit: ANI
As England prepares for their highly anticipated five-match Test series against India, seasoned pacer Chris Woakes has expressed his thoughts on his role within the bowling unit, emphasizing the critical importance of teamwork over individual accolades.

Known for his exceptional track record on home soil, Woakes is frequently regarded as the linchpin of England's bowling attack, particularly in the absence of senior pacers. However, the 36-year-old remains focused on the collective strength of the bowling team rather than solely on personal achievement. 'I always find the attack leader tag a little bit strange,' Woakes shared with ESPNcricinfo in the build-up to the series. 'Because there's always units to do it as a group. It's not just one guy who takes the wickets or takes the floor hits, whatever it is. You have to share it around. You have to work well as a unit.'

Woakes' impressive statistics at home underscore his consistency and expertise. In 34 Tests in England, he has claimed 137 wickets at an outstanding average of 21.59, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/17. England will rely heavily on his experience and home advantage when they face India. With conditions expected to favor seamers, Woakes' ability to swing the ball both ways and contribute with the bat adds significant depth to the English lineup.

England's Test series against India is scheduled to kick off on June 20 at Headingley. The second Test will take place on July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third on July 10 at Lord's. The fourth Test will occur at Old Trafford from July 23, culminating in the series' final match at The Oval starting July 31. (ANI)

