Dabang Delhi Remains Unbeaten in Ultimate Table Tennis Thriller

Dabang Delhi TTC extended their unbeaten run with a commanding 11-4 win over PBG Pune Jaguars, solidifying their dominance in the Ultimate Table Tennis league. Key performances came from Izaac Quek, Maria Xiao, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who maintained their strong form against their opponents.

In another match, Kolkata ThunderBlades reignited their playoff aspirations by defeating reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers with a 9-6 scoreline. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Adriana Diaz led the charge, with Diaz delivering an impressive sweep over Krittwika Sinha Roy.

The night featured thrilling encounters, with several standout performances earning titles such as Indian and Foreign Player of the Tie honors. Maria Xiao's debut and Diaz's remarkable display highlighted an exciting day of table tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)