KL Rahul Shines, Abhimanyu Easwaran Impresses in India A's Unofficial Test Battle
KL Rahul's scintillating performance, scoring a half-century after a ton, lights up India A's unofficial test against England Lions. Abhimanyu Easwaran, eyeing Test selection, strengthens his case with a solid 80. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed's 4/70 rattles Lions, securing India A's lead on the penultimate day's play.
KL Rahul continued his stellar form, following his first-innings century with a composed half-century, as India A challenged England Lions in the unofficial Test. Joining him, Abhimanyu Easwaran bolstered his Test selection hopes with an impressive 80-run innings, stretching India A's overall lead to 184 by the end of play.
After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rahul and Easwaran forged a crucial 88-run partnership for the second wicket. Rahul's innings, marked by confident strokes and patient leaves, was curtailed by Eddie Jack shortly after reaching his fifty. Despite the setback, India A maintained control entering the final day.
On the bowling front, Khaleel Ahmed's probing spell of seam bowling resulted in figures of 4/70, helping bowl out the Lions for 327 and securing a slim first-innings lead. The spirited last-wicket stand by Josh Tongue and Eddie Jack frustrated India A but was eventually broken by Anshul Kamboj before tea.
