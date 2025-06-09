KL Rahul Shines, Abhimanyu Easwaran Impresses in India A's Unofficial Test Battle

KL Rahul continued his stellar form, following his first-innings century with a composed half-century, as India A challenged England Lions in the unofficial Test. Joining him, Abhimanyu Easwaran bolstered his Test selection hopes with an impressive 80-run innings, stretching India A's overall lead to 184 by the end of play.

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rahul and Easwaran forged a crucial 88-run partnership for the second wicket. Rahul's innings, marked by confident strokes and patient leaves, was curtailed by Eddie Jack shortly after reaching his fifty. Despite the setback, India A maintained control entering the final day.

On the bowling front, Khaleel Ahmed's probing spell of seam bowling resulted in figures of 4/70, helping bowl out the Lions for 327 and securing a slim first-innings lead. The spirited last-wicket stand by Josh Tongue and Eddie Jack frustrated India A but was eventually broken by Anshul Kamboj before tea.

