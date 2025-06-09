Triumphant Return: Luke Wood Shines as England Clinches T20 Series

England bowler Luke Wood marked his international return with a stellar performance, earning Player of the Match in a T20 victory against West Indies in Bristol. Wood's impactful bowling, including two key wickets, came nearly two years after his last England appearance, underlining his determination to make his mark.

Wood's contribution was pivotal, striking Evin Lewis on the pads with the first ball and finishing with figures of 2-25. His efforts helped England to a four-wicket victory, sealing the series. The anticipation of his return was nerve-wracking, but Wood expressed joy at being back on the field and helping his team to victory.

The match saw plenty of big hits, with both sides displaying formidable batting. Despite a strong total of 196-6 by the visitors, England, led by captain Harry Brook, chased it down with nine balls to spare, showcasing the depth and talent within the team. Brook noted that the small boundaries allowed for tactical batting, aiding their chase.