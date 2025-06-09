Left Menu

Buttler Shines Again as England Clinch T20 Series Against West Indies

Jos Buttler led England to a four-wicket victory over West Indies in the second T20, securing the series with a 2-0 lead. Buttler scored 47 runs as England chased down a target of 197 with nine balls to spare. England demonstrated depth in batting, contributing to their win.

England secured a series win against West Indies, taking a 2-0 lead in the T20 series with a four-wicket triumph. Jos Buttler emerged as the star, contributing 47 crucial runs to lead the chase of 197.

England's consistent form under captain Harry Brook continued following a prior 3-0 sweep in the one-day series. Buttler, with his top-scoring performances, and Jacob Bethell's quick fire of 26 from 10 balls, were instrumental in the victory.

The hosts chased down the target at Bristol's County Ground with strategic batting depth. The match turned in England's favor as Brydon Carse secured the win with a shot that sent the ball looping over the wicketkeeper for four, cementing their impressive series performance.

