Royal Challengers Bengaluru Seeks Quashing of Criminal Case Over Stadium Stampede
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has approached the Karnataka High Court to quash a criminal case linked to a stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that led to 11 deaths. The franchise and event organizer, DNA Entertainment Networks, are challenging the FIR, claiming mismanagement and false implication.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru has taken legal action to dismiss a criminal case associated with a deadly stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which resulted in 11 fatalities, has sparked significant legal challenges.
Alongside their petition, DNA Entertainment Networks, responsible for organizing the event, has also challenged the FIR. Both entities claim mismanagement by others and assert their improper implication in the tragic event.
The petition by Royal Challengers Sports Limited highlights prior communication through social media about limited pass availability and mandatory pre-registration, attributing the chaos to delayed gate opening and insufficient crowd control by the police.
