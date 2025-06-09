Left Menu

Rising Stars Eye T20 World Cup Glory

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes uncapped talents Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi could be contenders for India's T20 World Cup squad in the upcoming home tournament. These emerging players have shown incredible form in the IPL, presenting selectors with promising options for the event.

Robin Uthappa, former top-order batsman, has identified three explosive uncapped players as potential contenders for India's T20 World Cup squad next year. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed during the recently concluded 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) season and are now on the radar of national selectors.

The performance of Priyansh and Prabhsimran, opening batsmen for Punjab Kings, stood out due to their aggressive approach throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines for his exceptional displays of talent and maturity, blending caution with bold aggression at a young age. This emerging talent creates a welcome dilemma for Indian selectors as they prepare for the home World Cup.

Uthappa emphasized the importance of using forthcoming T20I matches to finalize India's World Cup roster, highlighting the roles of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside the exciting trio. He noted the significance of fitness in squad selection, suggesting it will be closely monitored by team management. Prabhsimran Singh ended the IPL as a top run-scorer with 549 runs, while his partner Priyansh garnered 475 runs, both showcasing their prowess at the top of the batting order.

