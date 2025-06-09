Left Menu

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, passed away at 65. A trailblazer in sports, Rennie officiated over 300 games. His legacy continues to inspire future referees. After retiring in 2008, he battled a rare condition that left him paralysed before his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:09 IST
Uriah Rennie, the pioneering figure who shattered racial barriers as the first Black referee in the Premier League, has passed away at the age of 65. The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association confirmed his death on Sunday, marking the loss of a notable trailblazer in the world of sports.

Rennie, who was born in Jamaica and raised in Sheffield, made history in 1997 during his officiation of a Premier League match between Derby County and Wimbledon. Over his illustrious career, he officiated over 300 games, with 175 of those being in England's top flight. The Premier League hailed his enduring legacy, noting his significant influence on future generations of referees.

Despite retiring in 2008, it took 15 years for another Black official, Sam Allison, to follow in Rennie's footsteps by refereeing a Premier League match in 2023. Earlier this year, Rennie had been relearning to walk after a rare condition left him paralysed from the waist down. His impact on the sport, as celebrated by figures such as former England and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, remains profound.

