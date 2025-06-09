Kohli's Test Cricket Farewell: Navigating Uncertainty and Transition

In a surprising move, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. His decision appears influenced by persistent challenges with the fifth-stump line, raising questions about handling England's swinging pitches.

Monty Panesar, former England spinner, shared insights suggesting Kohli's choice reflects a readiness to focus on other formats and provide space for emerging players like Shubman Gill, who will lead the team.

The upcoming England-India series, devoid of some key players, promises intrigue. Flat pitches and strategic gameplays are anticipated, offering a platform for new talent to shine, while all eyes remain on Ben Stokes' return to form following injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)