Left Menu

Star-Studded Lineup at Club World Cup Halftime Show

Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Tems are set to headline the Club World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. In collaboration with Global Citizen and Coldplay, the show aims to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The tournament runs from June 14 to July 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:54 IST
Star-Studded Lineup at Club World Cup Halftime Show
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin, and Nigerian artist Tems will be the highlight performers at the Club World Cup final halftime show, as confirmed by FIFA on Monday. The event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, aims to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative designed to raise $100 million to improve access to quality education globally.

The 32-team expanded tournament will occur from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami facing Egypt's Al-Ahly in the opening match on June 14.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025