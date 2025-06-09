Star-Studded Lineup at Club World Cup Halftime Show

American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin, and Nigerian artist Tems will be the highlight performers at the Club World Cup final halftime show, as confirmed by FIFA on Monday. The event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, aims to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative designed to raise $100 million to improve access to quality education globally.

The 32-team expanded tournament will occur from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami facing Egypt's Al-Ahly in the opening match on June 14.