Cristian Chivu Takes the Helm at Inter Milan

Inter Milan appointed Cristian Chivu as the new coach, succeeding Simone Inzaghi after the team's defeat in the Champions League final. Chivu, a former Inter defender, previously managed Parma. He is set to lead the team in the upcoming Club World Cup, beginning his new chapter with Inter Milan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:08 IST
Cristian Chivu has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Milan, signing a two-year contract to replace Simone Inzaghi. This change follows Inter's 5-0 loss in the Champions League final to Paris St Germain. Chivu, known for his time as a defender with Inter, brings previous coaching experience from his stint at Parma.

The Romanian manager, who played a pivotal role in Inter Milan's treble-winning side in 2010, is set to reunite with the club, this time as a coach. He helped Parma maintain their league status, amassing 16 points in 13 games during his brief tenure.

With Inzaghi now heading to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Chivu's leadership will be put to the test as Inter prepares to face Monterrey in the Club World Cup on June 17 in Los Angeles. His commitment to dedication, sacrifice, and a strong work ethic will guide his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

