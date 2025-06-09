Left Menu

Hazle God: Josh Hazlewood's Meteoric Rise and Starring Role in the WTC Final

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, nicknamed 'Hazle God' by RCB fans, is set to play a critical role in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Coming off an impressive IPL season, Hazlewood's current form suggests he'll be a key player against India.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood, affectionately known as 'Hazle God' by his Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, is attracting attention ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India at Lord's on June 11. The nickname surfaced in an ICC Instagram video where Hazlewood jokingly downplayed its significance.

During the Instagram clip, fellow Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc humorously remarked on Hazlewood's dislike for the moniker while acknowledging his stellar IPL performance. Spinner Nathan Lyon added that Hazlewood himself used the nickname, showcasing his growing acceptance of the title following RCB's victorious season.

Hazlewood's remarkable IPL performance, where he claimed 22 wickets, showcases his sterling form as he adjusts to red-ball cricket ahead of the crucial final. Set to potentially replace Scott Boland in the starting lineup, Hazlewood's return to form during the Ashes saw him take 57 wickets in 13 matches, solidifying his status as a key asset for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

