Left Menu

Netherlands Edge Past India in Pro League Thriller

India's men's hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League, marking their second straight loss. Despite leading initially through Abishek and Jugraj Singh's goals, India conceded a late goal to lose. The team next faces Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:21 IST
Netherlands Edge Past India in Pro League Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a closely contested encounter, the Indian men's hockey team fell short against the Olympic champions, Netherlands, 2-3 in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. This marks India's second consecutive defeat in the series.

Abishek, playing his 100th match, put India ahead in the 20th minute, while Jugraj Singh leveled the game in the 54th minute by converting a penalty corner. However, India's usual downfall was evident as they conceded a late goal, with the Netherlands clinching victory.

The game saw India missing crucial scoring opportunities, converting just one out of nine penalty corners. India's struggle to capitalize on their chances ultimately tilted the match in favor of the Dutch, who secured their win with a decisive goal by Jip Janssen. India is set to face Argentina in their next fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025