Netherlands Edge Past India in Pro League Thriller

In a closely contested encounter, the Indian men's hockey team fell short against the Olympic champions, Netherlands, 2-3 in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. This marks India's second consecutive defeat in the series.

Abishek, playing his 100th match, put India ahead in the 20th minute, while Jugraj Singh leveled the game in the 54th minute by converting a penalty corner. However, India's usual downfall was evident as they conceded a late goal, with the Netherlands clinching victory.

The game saw India missing crucial scoring opportunities, converting just one out of nine penalty corners. India's struggle to capitalize on their chances ultimately tilted the match in favor of the Dutch, who secured their win with a decisive goal by Jip Janssen. India is set to face Argentina in their next fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)