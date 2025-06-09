Inter Milan's New Era: Cristian Chivu Takes the Helm

Inter Milan has surprised many with the appointment of Cristian Chivu as their new head coach, despite his relative inexperience in managerial roles. The former Romanian international and Inter player hopes to channel his successful playing career into his new position.

Chivu, aged 44, steps into the role following the resignation of Simone Inzaghi, who quickly moved to lead Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The club has offered Chivu a contract lasting until June 2027, signaling their long-term faith in his potential to lead the team effectively.

Chivu's coaching credentials include a short but impactful stint at Parma, where he successfully turned around the team's fortunes, pulling them out of relegation trouble in Serie A. As he prepares to lead Inter, Chivu will have little time to adjust, with the Club World Cup in Los Angeles swiftly approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)