Left Menu

Inter Milan's New Era: Cristian Chivu Takes the Helm

Inter Milan has appointed former player Cristian Chivu as their new head coach. Despite having limited experience, Chivu aims to replicate his successful playing career with the club. The 44-year-old replaces Simone Inzaghi, who departed to coach Al-Hilal. Chivu has signed a contract until June 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:57 IST
Inter Milan's New Era: Cristian Chivu Takes the Helm
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan has surprised many with the appointment of Cristian Chivu as their new head coach, despite his relative inexperience in managerial roles. The former Romanian international and Inter player hopes to channel his successful playing career into his new position.

Chivu, aged 44, steps into the role following the resignation of Simone Inzaghi, who quickly moved to lead Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The club has offered Chivu a contract lasting until June 2027, signaling their long-term faith in his potential to lead the team effectively.

Chivu's coaching credentials include a short but impactful stint at Parma, where he successfully turned around the team's fortunes, pulling them out of relegation trouble in Serie A. As he prepares to lead Inter, Chivu will have little time to adjust, with the Club World Cup in Los Angeles swiftly approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025