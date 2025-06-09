Inter Milan's New Era: Cristian Chivu Takes the Helm
Inter Milan has appointed former player Cristian Chivu as their new head coach. Despite having limited experience, Chivu aims to replicate his successful playing career with the club. The 44-year-old replaces Simone Inzaghi, who departed to coach Al-Hilal. Chivu has signed a contract until June 2027.
Inter Milan has surprised many with the appointment of Cristian Chivu as their new head coach, despite his relative inexperience in managerial roles. The former Romanian international and Inter player hopes to channel his successful playing career into his new position.
Chivu, aged 44, steps into the role following the resignation of Simone Inzaghi, who quickly moved to lead Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The club has offered Chivu a contract lasting until June 2027, signaling their long-term faith in his potential to lead the team effectively.
Chivu's coaching credentials include a short but impactful stint at Parma, where he successfully turned around the team's fortunes, pulling them out of relegation trouble in Serie A. As he prepares to lead Inter, Chivu will have little time to adjust, with the Club World Cup in Los Angeles swiftly approaching.
