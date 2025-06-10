Spalletti's Final Triumph: Italy's Stubborn Win Against Moldova

Sacked Italy manager Luciano Spalletti wrapped up his position with a win as Italy secured a 2-0 victory against Moldova during their World Cup qualifier.

Goals came from Giacomo Raspadori shortly before halftime and Andrea Cambiaso shortly after the break, but Italy failed to capitalize further on their lead.

Italy's third-place standing in Group I places them behind Norway, who lead with 12 points, and Israel, who hold the second position with six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)