Spalletti's Final Triumph: Italy's Stubborn Win Against Moldova

Italy's manager, Luciano Spalletti, concluded his tenure with a victory against Moldova in a World Cup qualifier. Goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Andrea Cambiaso ensured a 2-0 win. Spalletti's departure follows Italy's previous 3-0 defeat to Norway. Italy now stands third in Group I behind Norway and Israel.

Luciano Spalletti

Sacked Italy manager Luciano Spalletti wrapped up his position with a win as Italy secured a 2-0 victory against Moldova during their World Cup qualifier.

Goals came from Giacomo Raspadori shortly before halftime and Andrea Cambiaso shortly after the break, but Italy failed to capitalize further on their lead.

Italy's third-place standing in Group I places them behind Norway, who lead with 12 points, and Israel, who hold the second position with six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

