Luciano Spalletti Bids Farewell to Italy's National Team

Luciano Spalletti stepped down as Italy's national football manager on Monday, conceding that he leaves the team in a challenging position. Despite a farewell victory against Moldova, Spalletti admitted he was unable to enhance the team's performance substantially.

His tenure suffered a heavy blow with a 3-0 defeat against Norway, and the team's World Cup qualifying hopes are now in jeopardy. Spalletti, who announced his own departure, expressed disappointment over not achieving desired results.

Italy has not yet appointed a new coach. Claudio Ranieri is rumored to be favored for the role, as Spalletti wishes the best for the team and his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)