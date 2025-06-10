Left Menu

Argentina's Evolution: Thriving Beyond Messi

Argentina's national football team, under manager Lionel Scaloni, has adapted to playing without star player Lionel Messi. The team no longer requires lineup changes during Messi's absences, showcasing their growth. Argentina has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, while Colombia seeks to secure their spot.

Argentina's Evolution: Thriving Beyond Messi
Argentina's national football team has evolved under the leadership of manager Lionel Scaloni, showing resilience even without its star player, Lionel Messi. Scaloni emphasizes that the team no longer needs to adjust its lineup when Messi is unavailable, reflecting significant growth and adaptability.

Having secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup, Argentina now confidently faces opponents without being overly reliant on the legendary forward. Messi's absence in previous matches against Uruguay and Brazil didn't hamper their success, as they achieved impressive victories.

As Argentina prepares to face Colombia in Buenos Aires, the team is poised and ready, already analyzing their opponent's strengths and weaknesses. Colombia, meanwhile, is eager to secure their qualification spot by outperforming Venezuela.

