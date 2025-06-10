Left Menu

MCA Appoints Vengsarkar and Edulji as New Cricket Advisors

Former captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji have been appointed as Cricket Advisors for the Mumbai Cricket Association. The MCA announced the decision to bolster Mumbai cricket's foundation during its Apex Council Meeting while reappointing members of the Cricket Improvement Committee due to last season's impressive performances.

Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji as its new Cricket Advisors. The announcement came during the MCA's Apex Council Meeting, highlighting a strategic effort to enhance the foundational aspects of state cricket.

The MCA's leadership praised Vengsarkar and Edulji for their deep expertise and longstanding contributions to the sport. Ajinkya Naik, President of Mumbai Cricket Association, underscored the importance of their involvement, emphasizing their potential role in reinforcing grassroots structures and inspiring future talent.

The Cricket Improvement Committee saw the reappointment of its existing members, acknowledging last season's commendable performances by MCA teams. Led by Rajeev Kulkarni, alongside Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri, the committee will continue its mission of nurturing talent and preserving Mumbai's cricketing heritage.

