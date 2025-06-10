Left Menu

TECNO Extends CSR Partnership to Empower Young Footballers

TECNO has expanded its CSR partnership with the Indian Football Foundation for a second year, supporting athletes from underserved communities. The initiative, spearheaded by football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, provides comprehensive training and education. The collaboration aids personal and athletic growth, aiming to inspire future sports leaders.

TECNO, a global mobile brand, has announced the extension of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with the Indian Football Foundation (IFF). This collaboration aims to support youth development and sports empowerment in India.

Now in its second consecutive year, TECNO will continue to offer assistance to six promising young athletes from underserved communities. With training conducted under the supervision of IFF, founded by Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, these athletes are nurtured to pursue their football aspirations.

Beyond financial assistance, the partnership includes holistic growth, covering academic advancement and participation in major tournaments. This initiative ensures the athletes progress both on and off the field, contributing meaningfully to their personal and athletic development.

