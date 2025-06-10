Left Menu

Summer McIntosh: Teen Swimming Sensation Shatters World Records

Canadian teen swimmer Summer McIntosh set multiple world records at the Canadian swimming trials, breaking marks in the 200-meter individual medley and the 400 freestyle. She also achieved a near-record time in the 800 freestyle. McIntosh's impressive performance follows her successful run at the Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Victoria | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:51 IST
Summer McIntosh: Teen Swimming Sensation Shatters World Records
  • Country:
  • Canada

Summer McIntosh, a Canadian teenager, has stunned the swimming world by setting her second world record in just three days at the Canadian swimming trials.

McIntosh completed the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes 5.7 seconds, surpassing the previous record set by Hungary's Katinka Hosszu back in 2015. This triumph comes on the heels of her record-breaking 400 freestyle performance, where she finished in 3:54.18, outpacing Ariarne Titmus's mark of 3:55.38.

Additionally, McIntosh broke her own national record in the 800 freestyle, nearly catching Katie Ledecky's world best. Reflecting on her achievements, the 18-year-old Toronto native emphasized her focus on a strategic race-by-race approach. Fresh off three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, McIntosh continues to cement her legacy as a swimming prodigy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025