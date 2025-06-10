Summer McIntosh: Teen Swimming Sensation Shatters World Records

Summer McIntosh, a Canadian teenager, has stunned the swimming world by setting her second world record in just three days at the Canadian swimming trials.

McIntosh completed the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes 5.7 seconds, surpassing the previous record set by Hungary's Katinka Hosszu back in 2015. This triumph comes on the heels of her record-breaking 400 freestyle performance, where she finished in 3:54.18, outpacing Ariarne Titmus's mark of 3:55.38.

Additionally, McIntosh broke her own national record in the 800 freestyle, nearly catching Katie Ledecky's world best. Reflecting on her achievements, the 18-year-old Toronto native emphasized her focus on a strategic race-by-race approach. Fresh off three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, McIntosh continues to cement her legacy as a swimming prodigy.

(With inputs from agencies.)