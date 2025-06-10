Arvid Lindblad Secures Super Licence, Eyes F1 Future

In a landmark decision, Formula One's governing body has granted 17-year-old Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad a super licence ahead of his 18th birthday. This comes after the team sought dispensation to allow Lindblad to participate in F1 practice sessions before the August break.

Lindblad, noted for his Swedish and Indian heritage, is seen as a formidable talent and a possible contender for a seat with Racing Bulls, Red Bull's Italy-based sister team. Currently excelling in the Formula Two championship, Lindblad's age was the only hurdle between him and his super licence, which Formula One's top council approved during a meeting in Macau.

Red Bull, dealing with potential driver shifts if Max Verstappen faces a race ban, is preparing to strategically reposition its drivers. Comparisons draw to Mercedes' situation last year with Kimi Antonelli, who similarly awaited his 18th birthday to join the practice rounds.

