Jobe Bellingham Joins Borussia Dortmund in Record Transfer

Sunderland's promising midfielder, Jobe Bellingham, has finalized a permanent move to Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund. The announcement came on Tuesday, with details revealing a club-record fee for Sunderland, reportedly 33 million euros, although financial specifics remain undisclosed by the teams.

Jobe's transfer aligns with his brother Jude's path, who also thrived at Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid. At just 19, Jobe becomes Dortmund's second most expensive acquisition after Ousmane Dembele, showcasing his rising stock in European football.

During his two years at Sunderland, Jobe played a key role in the club's promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. Expressing gratitude to Sunderland fans, Jobe looks forward to competing at Borussia Dortmund, particularly at this month's FIFA Club World Cup.