Left Menu

Jobe Bellingham Joins Borussia Dortmund in Record Transfer

Jobe Bellingham, the English midfielder from Sunderland, has transferred to Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of 33 million euros. He signed a five-year deal and is set to play in the Club World Cup. Jobe follows in the footsteps of his elder brother, Jude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:19 IST
Jobe Bellingham Joins Borussia Dortmund in Record Transfer

Sunderland's promising midfielder, Jobe Bellingham, has finalized a permanent move to Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund. The announcement came on Tuesday, with details revealing a club-record fee for Sunderland, reportedly 33 million euros, although financial specifics remain undisclosed by the teams.

Jobe's transfer aligns with his brother Jude's path, who also thrived at Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid. At just 19, Jobe becomes Dortmund's second most expensive acquisition after Ousmane Dembele, showcasing his rising stock in European football.

During his two years at Sunderland, Jobe played a key role in the club's promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. Expressing gratitude to Sunderland fans, Jobe looks forward to competing at Borussia Dortmund, particularly at this month's FIFA Club World Cup.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025