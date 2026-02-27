Left Menu

Florian Wirtz's Uncertain Return: Liverpool Struggles Without Star Midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz will be absent from Saturday's game against West Ham due to a persistent back injury, with no set timetable for his return. Despite joining Liverpool in a significant transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz has remained a key presence in the midfield until this setback.

Updated: 27-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:49 IST
Liverpool's squad will face a setback this weekend as midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to miss the clash against West Ham due to ongoing back issues. Manager Arne Slot confirmed the absence and admitted there is currently no timeline for Wirtz's return, marking a significant blow to the team's lineup.

Wirtz was previously pulled from the match against Nottingham Forest after experiencing discomfort during warm-up, raising concerns about his fitness. Despite Slot's earlier predictions that the injury was not serious, the midfielder's continuous absence has become a source of frustration and uncertainty for Liverpool fans.

In brighter news for Liverpool, Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong has resumed training and is expected to be available for the upcoming game. Frimpong's return is a welcome development following his recovery from a muscle injury that sidelined him for the past month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

