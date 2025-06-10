Scotland's Rugby Squad Set for New Zealand and Fiji Tour

Rory Darge is set to lead a 36-man Scotland rugby squad on a tour to New Zealand and Fiji. The team, announced by coach Gregor Townsend, includes three uncapped players, adding new talent to the mix. This announcement comes amid the absence of eight players currently tied to the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Making their debut in the squad are stand-off Fergus Burke, loose forward Alexander Masibaka, and tighthead prop Fin Richardson. Additionally, hooker George Turner returns for international duty after a year-long hiatus following his move to Japan. Matt Fagerson is also making a return as he recovers from an injury.

The touring schedule begins with a match against the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei on July 5. The team will then head to Suva to face Fiji on July 12 before returning to New Zealand for a test against Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18.

