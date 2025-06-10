Scotland's Rugby Squad Set for New Zealand and Fiji Tour
Scotland's rugby team, led by Rory Darge, will embark on a tour to New Zealand and Fiji. The squad, missing eight players due to the British & Irish Lions tour and injuries, features three uncapped players. They play against the Maori All Blacks, Fiji, and Samoa during the trip.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Rory Darge is set to lead a 36-man Scotland rugby squad on a tour to New Zealand and Fiji. The team, announced by coach Gregor Townsend, includes three uncapped players, adding new talent to the mix. This announcement comes amid the absence of eight players currently tied to the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.
Making their debut in the squad are stand-off Fergus Burke, loose forward Alexander Masibaka, and tighthead prop Fin Richardson. Additionally, hooker George Turner returns for international duty after a year-long hiatus following his move to Japan. Matt Fagerson is also making a return as he recovers from an injury.
The touring schedule begins with a match against the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei on July 5. The team will then head to Suva to face Fiji on July 12 before returning to New Zealand for a test against Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sumeet Tappoo Receives Fiji's Highest Civilian Honour for Humanitarian Work and Musical Contributions
Sri Lanka and New Zealand Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties Amid Economic Challenges
Kane Williamson again turns down a central contract with New Zealand Cricket
Viral Rugby Tackle Challenge Sparks Outrage in New Zealand
Artistic Controversy: Flags, Identity, and National Debate in New Zealand