Labuschagne Takes Opener's Slot as Australia Faces South Africa in WTC Final

Marnus Labuschagne has been chosen as an opener for Australia's World Test Championship final against South Africa, replacing the retired David Warner. Despite a dip in form, Labuschagne's selection underscores Australia's unresolved opener issue. Meanwhile, South Africa opts for Lungi Ngidi's pace over Dane Paterson's recent performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:24 IST
Marnus Labuschagne
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marnus Labuschagne has been selected to open alongside Usman Khawaja for Australia in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's. Despite experiencing a dip in form, Labuschagne was selected to fill the spot left by David Warner, who retired from Test cricket in early 2024.

Teen opener Sam Konstas was excluded from the line-up, and Travis Head, preferred in the Sri Lanka series, will move down to number five in the batting order. Meanwhile, fit-again Josh Hazlewood returns to the squad, replacing Scott Boland, who was a standout performer in Australia's previous WTC final victory over India.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was chosen due to his pace and experience, edging out Dane Paterson despite his commendable performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Ngidi joins Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the pace attack. Wiaan Mulder was named to bat at number three, demonstrating South Africa's trust in his ability amidst lineup changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

