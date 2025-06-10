Jon Rahm Tackles Oakmont: Embracing the Ultimate Golf Challenge

Jon Rahm is prepared to meet the ultimate challenge at Oakmont Country Club during this week's U.S. Open. Despite its reputation as one of the world's most challenging layouts, the Spaniard remains unfazed, ready to face the daunting course.

Oakmont is a classic U.S. Open venue, famous for punishing roughs, narrow fairways, and fast greens that typically make scoring above par inevitable. However, Rahm is set on tackling this par-70, 7,372-yard course head-on, viewing it as a unique test for the world's top golfers.

Having won the U.S. Open in 2021, Rahm is confident and has cultivated resilience over the years. He plans to navigate the course strategically, alongside fellow competitors Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, emphasizing mental strength as the key to success on such challenging terrains.

