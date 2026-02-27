Left Menu

Historic Upset in British Politics as Greens Take Labour Stronghold

The Labour Party experienced a shocking defeat with a loss to the Green Party in Greater Manchester, highlighting a shift away from traditional two-party politics in the UK. Green Party's Hannah Spencer won the seat, intensifying challenges for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer amidst calls for his resignation and rising competition from Reform UK.

27-02-2026
In a remarkable shift in the UK's political landscape, the Green Party has won a significant victory in Greater Manchester, toppling Labour from a seat it controlled for decades. This result underscores the declining dominance of Britain's traditional two-party system.

Hannah Spencer claimed the seat for the Greens, defeating the major players and positioning her party as a formidable force in future elections. Her win leaves Labour reeling, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer facing pressure to rethink his strategy amidst criticism.

Political experts deem the outcome a 'seismic moment,' forecasting uncertainty in British politics. Meanwhile, Reform UK struggles with its public image, particularly in multicultural areas, as exemplified by their loss in Gorton and Denton.

