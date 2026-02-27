Historic Upset in British Politics as Greens Take Labour Stronghold

In a remarkable shift in the UK's political landscape, the Green Party has won a significant victory in Greater Manchester, toppling Labour from a seat it controlled for decades. This result underscores the declining dominance of Britain's traditional two-party system.

Hannah Spencer claimed the seat for the Greens, defeating the major players and positioning her party as a formidable force in future elections. Her win leaves Labour reeling, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer facing pressure to rethink his strategy amidst criticism.

Political experts deem the outcome a 'seismic moment,' forecasting uncertainty in British politics. Meanwhile, Reform UK struggles with its public image, particularly in multicultural areas, as exemplified by their loss in Gorton and Denton.

