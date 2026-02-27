Greens' Victory Sparks Left-Wing Challenge to Labour
Hannah Spencer's celebration of becoming the Greens’ fifth lawmaker shifted focus from environmental issues to a critique of billionaires profiting from Britain’s working class. The victory in Greater Manchester sparked calls for Labour to reconsider its rightward strategy under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid criticisms from trade unions and leftist lawmakers.
In a significant shift, Hannah Spencer's victory speech as the Greens' fifth lawmaker in Greater Manchester highlighted socio-economic issues over environmental ones, targeting billionaires at the expense of the working class. Her remarks signaled a direct challenge to the Labour Party under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, criticized for deviating from socialist values.
The Greens' triumph in the by-election has amplified calls for Starmer to realign Labour's stance. Critics urge the party to abandon its rightward shift on topics like immigration, aimed at countering Reform UK's influence. This electoral setback adds momentum to voices on the left demanding Starmer reconsider his approach after previous attempts to unseat him failed.
Union leaders and leftist Labour members criticized Starmer, attributing Labour's poor performance to strategies that alienate traditional supporters. As the Greens advance with 40.7% of the vote, the pressure mounts on Labour to reconnect with its base and present a formidable challenge to political rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain Withdraws Staff and Shuts Embassy in Iran Amid Tensions
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Securing Britain's Helicopter Future with Leonardo
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Britain Withdraws Staff from Iran
Labour's Crumbling Red Wall: Green Party's Historic Win in Greater Manchester
Britain's Green Party wins a special election for a seat in Parliament in a blow to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports AP.