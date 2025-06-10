Left Menu

MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame: A Tribute to a Cricket Legend

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla applauds Mahendra Singh Dhoni's induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, celebrating his remarkable contributions to cricket. Dhoni, known for his exceptional captaincy and finishing skills, is the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:58 IST
Rajeev Shukla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president, Rajeev Shukla, has praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recent induction into the ICC Hall of Fame. Shukla acknowledged Dhoni's significant impact on both Indian and world cricket, stating that he is the 'most deserving player' for this honor.

Shukla expressed gratitude towards the International Cricket Council (ICC) for recognizing Dhoni, who is celebrated for his remarkable leadership and finishing abilities. Dhoni's captaincy is noted for its historic achievements, including leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 - making him the only captain to secure all three ICC white-ball trophies.

Beyond his captaincy prowess, Dhoni revolutionized the role of the finisher in One Day Internationals. His unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka stands as the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format, contributing to his over 10,000 ODI runs at an impressive average of 50.57. Known for his quick stumping and anticipation, Dhoni redefined wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket, ending with 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and 538 matches for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

