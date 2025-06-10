Left Menu

Spain’s Women's Soccer Squad Faces Change Amid Controversy

Spain's Women's European Championship squad excludes Jenni Hermoso, involved in a controversy with former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. The team, featuring Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, trains for Euro 2025 in Switzerland. Hermoso, Spain’s top scorer, is left out amid efforts to protect her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:45 IST
Spain’s Women's Soccer Squad Faces Change Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish Women's European Championship team will compete without star player Jenni Hermoso, who was embroiled in a high-profile controversy after being kissed without consent by ex-federation president Luis Rubiales during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony.

The incident ended with Rubiales facing a guilty conviction for sexual assault early in the year. Ahead of the tournament in Switzerland, key players Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati have been named among the 25 athletes selected by coach Montse Tomé, as the team prepares for intensive training in Spain.

Spain's lineup is set to face Japan in a friendly match near Madrid on June 27 before beginning the Euro 2025 journey against Portugal, Italy, and Belgium. Despite her impressive record, Hermoso's absence reflects a protective decision made by the coaching staff amid a transitional phase following last year's World Cup and Nations League victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025