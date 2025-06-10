Spain’s Women's Soccer Squad Faces Change Amid Controversy

The Spanish Women's European Championship team will compete without star player Jenni Hermoso, who was embroiled in a high-profile controversy after being kissed without consent by ex-federation president Luis Rubiales during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony.

The incident ended with Rubiales facing a guilty conviction for sexual assault early in the year. Ahead of the tournament in Switzerland, key players Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati have been named among the 25 athletes selected by coach Montse Tomé, as the team prepares for intensive training in Spain.

Spain's lineup is set to face Japan in a friendly match near Madrid on June 27 before beginning the Euro 2025 journey against Portugal, Italy, and Belgium. Despite her impressive record, Hermoso's absence reflects a protective decision made by the coaching staff amid a transitional phase following last year's World Cup and Nations League victories.

