Australia's Bold Choices: Squad Revealed for WTC Final 2025

Australia, set to face South Africa in the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord's, has revealed its playing XI. Captain Pat Cummins has provided insights into crucial selection decisions, sparking discussions among cricket fans.

In a notable move, Scott Boland has been left out in favor of Josh Hazlewood. Cummins emphasized that Boland had done nothing wrong but was simply unlucky to miss out. Echoing sentiments of career longevity, the skipper reassured that Boland's future opportunities remain intact.

The team management has opted to promote Marnus Labuschagne to the top of the order, a strategic placement given his past successes in England. Concurrently, teenager Sam Konstas, despite being left out, is anticipated to gain valuable experience alongside the team. Australia's lineup reflects their determination to retain the championship title, previously clinched against India in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)