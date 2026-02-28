Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions
Israel has launched a preventive missile strike against Iran, as announced by the country's defense minister. In anticipation of potential retaliation, Israeli military activated air raid sirens nationwide to prepare citizens for the possibility of incoming missiles from Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:59 IST
Israel has initiated a preventative missile attack on Iran, according to a statement from the Israeli defense minister on Saturday.
The Israeli military took precautionary measures by sounding air raid sirens across the nation, aiming to prepare the public for the potential threat of missiles being launched toward Israel in retaliation for the strike.
This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about further conflicts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tehran Vows Crushing Retaliation Against Israel's Aggression
South Africa Invokes Military Might in Crime Hotspots
Storm Over AI: Anthropic and the US Government Clash on Military Use
Trump Orders Halt on AI Lab Collaboration Amid Military Dispute
Tensions Rise Over Iran; Trump Mulls Military Action, Rubio Heads to Israel