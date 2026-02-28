Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

Israel has initiated a preventative missile attack on Iran, according to a statement from the Israeli defense minister on Saturday.

The Israeli military took precautionary measures by sounding air raid sirens across the nation, aiming to prepare the public for the potential threat of missiles being launched toward Israel in retaliation for the strike.

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about further conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)