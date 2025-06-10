Emma Raducanu Shines at Queen's Club as Top Players Exit Early

Emma Raducanu secured a decisive win against Spain's Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club, advancing to the second round alongside two fellow Britons. The victory was a confident step for the 22-year-old after a previous defeat by Bucsa at the Singapore Open.

Raducanu, now preparing to face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova, demonstrated resilience on her return to this surface, expressing determination post-match. Meanwhile, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also advanced, adding to the excitement of women's tennis returning to Queen's Club after a 50-year hiatus.

Boulter, who pulled off a close win against Ajla Tomljanovic, expressed delight in competing at the historic club. Meanwhile, Heather Watson secured a straight-set victory over Yulia Putintseva. Despite Francesca Jones' early exit, the event remains a highlight for British tennis.

