Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Shines at Queen's Club as Top Players Exit Early

Emma Raducanu delivered an impressive victory over Cristina Bucsa to advance to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club. Alongside her, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also triumphed. The tournament marks a return to Queen's Club for women's tennis, last held there in 1973.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:36 IST
Emma Raducanu Shines at Queen's Club as Top Players Exit Early
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu secured a decisive win against Spain's Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club, advancing to the second round alongside two fellow Britons. The victory was a confident step for the 22-year-old after a previous defeat by Bucsa at the Singapore Open.

Raducanu, now preparing to face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova, demonstrated resilience on her return to this surface, expressing determination post-match. Meanwhile, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also advanced, adding to the excitement of women's tennis returning to Queen's Club after a 50-year hiatus.

Boulter, who pulled off a close win against Ajla Tomljanovic, expressed delight in competing at the historic club. Meanwhile, Heather Watson secured a straight-set victory over Yulia Putintseva. Despite Francesca Jones' early exit, the event remains a highlight for British tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025