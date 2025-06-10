Emma Raducanu Shines at Queen's Club as Top Players Exit Early
Emma Raducanu delivered an impressive victory over Cristina Bucsa to advance to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club. Alongside her, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also triumphed. The tournament marks a return to Queen's Club for women's tennis, last held there in 1973.
Emma Raducanu secured a decisive win against Spain's Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 tournament at Queen's Club, advancing to the second round alongside two fellow Britons. The victory was a confident step for the 22-year-old after a previous defeat by Bucsa at the Singapore Open.
Raducanu, now preparing to face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova, demonstrated resilience on her return to this surface, expressing determination post-match. Meanwhile, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also advanced, adding to the excitement of women's tennis returning to Queen's Club after a 50-year hiatus.
Boulter, who pulled off a close win against Ajla Tomljanovic, expressed delight in competing at the historic club. Meanwhile, Heather Watson secured a straight-set victory over Yulia Putintseva. Despite Francesca Jones' early exit, the event remains a highlight for British tennis.
