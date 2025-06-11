Left Menu

Grass Court Marvel: Teen Justin Engel Shines at Stuttgart Open

German teen Justin Engel impressively overcame Australian player James Duckworth at the Stuttgart Open, despite never having played professionally on grass. Engel, ranked 281st globally, secured victory after a grueling match, becoming a promising force in professional tennis as he advances to the next round.

German teenager Justin Engel showcased remarkable potential on Tuesday as he secured a significant win at the Stuttgart Open. Facing James Duckworth, ranked 187th, Engel, who had no prior professional experience on grass courts, triumphed in a grueling match.

Ranked 281st in the world, Engel fought back from a break down after initially struggling with the surface, ultimately winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5). His emotional victory was sealed when Duckworth's return hit the net, prompting Engel to celebrate his hard-fought success dramatically.

Meanwhile, American Learner Tien advanced thanks to Yoshihito Nishioka's retirement, and French player Arthur Rinderknech led a strong showing from French competitors. Top seeds including Alexander Zverev will begin their campaigns in the second round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

