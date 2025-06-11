Grass Court Marvel: Teen Justin Engel Shines at Stuttgart Open

German teenager Justin Engel showcased remarkable potential on Tuesday as he secured a significant win at the Stuttgart Open. Facing James Duckworth, ranked 187th, Engel, who had no prior professional experience on grass courts, triumphed in a grueling match.

Ranked 281st in the world, Engel fought back from a break down after initially struggling with the surface, ultimately winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5). His emotional victory was sealed when Duckworth's return hit the net, prompting Engel to celebrate his hard-fought success dramatically.

Meanwhile, American Learner Tien advanced thanks to Yoshihito Nishioka's retirement, and French player Arthur Rinderknech led a strong showing from French competitors. Top seeds including Alexander Zverev will begin their campaigns in the second round.

(With inputs from agencies.)