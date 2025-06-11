Left Menu

Bryson DeChambeau: Committed to LIV Golf's Future

Bryson DeChambeau, a popular golf player, affirmed his commitment to LIV Golf, despite rumors about him returning to the PGA Tour. He plans to renegotiate his contract with the Saudi-backed circuit, emphasizing the viability of team golf within LIV as a sustainable and exciting option for the future.

Bryson DeChambeau, one of golf's most prominent players, announced on Tuesday that he intends to remain with LIV Golf beyond his current contract, which concludes next year. DeChambeau, who joined LIV in 2022, dispelled rumors linking him back to the PGA Tour, indicating his commitment to the Saudi-backed league's team golf format.

Speaking at Oakmont Country Club, DeChambeau expressed enthusiasm about contract renegotiations, highlighting the mutual value between him and LIV Golf's team-centric approach. He emphasized, 'I'm very excited for the future,' as LIV Golf, which offers no-cut, 54-hole play with lucrative incentives, continues to contest the traditional PGA structure.

Despite a framework agreement to unify with the PGA, LIV's sustainable team golf model, supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, remains strong. DeChambeau's team has seen financial success, mirroring the rise of tech-infused leagues like TGL. As tensions persist in golf's commercial landscape, DeChambeau stands firm on LIV's promising future.

