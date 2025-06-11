Left Menu

Rain Delays Can't Stop Andreescu and Alexandrova's Winning Start at Libema Open

Bianca Andreescu and Ekaterina Alexandrova began their grasscourt campaigns with impressive wins at the Libema Open. Despite rain disruptions, both players advanced to the second round. Andreescu defeated Joanna Garland in straight sets, while Alexandrova overcame a challenging match against Mariam Bolkvadze. Rain postponed several matches to Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:40 IST
The Libema Open kicked off with Bianca Andreescu and Ekaterina Alexandrova securing strong victories despite Tuesday's persistent rain delays. Andreescu, who missed Roland Garros, dispatched Joanna Garland 6-1, 6-3, showing composure in her 74-minute match.

Alexandrova overcame a disrupted game against Mariam Bolkvadze, winning 6-3, 6-4. Despite interruptions and a challenging second set, she maintained focus and will face Anna Blinkova in an all-Russian showdown next.

Meanwhile, rains affected other matches, including a suspended game between Liudmila Samsonova and Carson Branstine. Reilly Opelka triumphed over Jesper de Jong in a competitive match, while other games were moved to Wednesday.

