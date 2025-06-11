End of an Era: Gareca Departs as Chile's World Cup Dreams Dashed
Ricardo Gareca has resigned as the head coach of Chile's national football team following a 2-0 defeat to Bolivia, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The loss leaves Chile at the bottom of the South American table, unable to qualify for the third consecutive tournament.
- Country:
- Chile
Ricardo Gareca has announced his resignation as head coach of Chile's national football team after a disheartening 2-0 loss to Bolivia ended their 2026 World Cup aspirations.
During a post-match press conference in El Alto, Gareca expressed regret over the team's inability to produce favorable results throughout the campaign, leaving Chile at the bottom of South America's qualifiers with only 10 points.
The disappointing outcome marks Chile's third consecutive failure to reach the World Cup, following their golden era of Copa America victories in 2015 and 2016. Under Gareca, appointed in 2024, the team secured just one win in 13 official games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ricardo Gareca
- Chile
- World Cup
- 2026
- football
- Bolivia
- La Roja
- Copa America
- South America
- sports
ALSO READ
Delhi's Dramatic Comeback: Triumph in U-20 National Football Championship
Messi and Suarez: Reuniting in Uruguay's Football Dream
Borussia Dortmund's Initiative: Empowering Kerala's Football Future
Suhail Ahmad Bhat: Kashmir’s Rising Football Star Shines in National Team
Suhail Ahmad Bhat Shines as India's New Football Prospect