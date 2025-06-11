Left Menu

Summer McIntosh: Near Miss at World Record in Canadian Swimming Trials

Summer McIntosh nearly broke her third world record at the Canadian swimming trials, finishing just 0.45 seconds shy of Liu Zige's 200m butterfly record from 2009. Despite missing the record, McIntosh posted the second-fastest time ever and qualified for the world championships in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:30 IST
Summer McIntosh came tantalizingly close to setting her third world record at the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday. McIntosh finished just 0.45 seconds off the mark in the 200m butterfly, nearly surpassing the record set by Liu Zige during the now-defunct 'super-suits' era.

The three-time Olympic champion had shown formidable form, having already set world records in the 400 freestyle and the 200 individual medley days prior. She clocked 2:02.26, making it the second-fastest women's 200 butterfly time in history.

Reflecting on the race, McIntosh remarked, "I'm knocking on the door of that world record, which is truly encouraging." Despite not breaking the record, McIntosh's performance was significantly faster than the qualifying mark for the upcoming world championships in Singapore this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa's economy

