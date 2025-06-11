Summer McIntosh: Near Miss at World Record in Canadian Swimming Trials

Summer McIntosh came tantalizingly close to setting her third world record at the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday. McIntosh finished just 0.45 seconds off the mark in the 200m butterfly, nearly surpassing the record set by Liu Zige during the now-defunct 'super-suits' era.

The three-time Olympic champion had shown formidable form, having already set world records in the 400 freestyle and the 200 individual medley days prior. She clocked 2:02.26, making it the second-fastest women's 200 butterfly time in history.

Reflecting on the race, McIntosh remarked, "I'm knocking on the door of that world record, which is truly encouraging." Despite not breaking the record, McIntosh's performance was significantly faster than the qualifying mark for the upcoming world championships in Singapore this summer.

