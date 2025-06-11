Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Belgium Again

The Indian junior women's hockey team claimed a 2-1 victory against Belgium in their European tour. Lalthantluangi and Geeta Yadav scored for India despite a goalless first half. Van Hellemont equalized before Geeta's winning goal. The team had earlier defeated Belgium 3-2 in their first match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:06 IST
The Indian junior women's hockey team secured a narrow 2-1 win over Belgium, registering their second consecutive victory during their European tour.

Scoring for India were Lalthantluangi at the 35th minute through a penalty stroke and Geeta Yadav at the 50th minute with a decisive field goal, clinching the win after a stalemate first half.

Belgian player Van Hellemont managed to level the score in the last quarter, but the Indian team demonstrated resilience by defending vigorously against Belgium's advances in the final moments.

