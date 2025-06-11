Elavenil Valarivan Champions New Era of Indian Shooting with Inaugural Shooting League

Indian athlete Elavenil Valarivan, renowned for her bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI). Calling it a 'game-changing moment,' Valarivan highlighted the league's novelty in the sport, eagerly anticipating this new chapter. She set a new national qualification record with a score of 635.9 points, as revealed in a press statement by the SLI.

Valarivan noted the high level of competition anticipated in the league, underlining its importance in preparing Indian athletes for international arenas. 'The league's competitive environment will significantly push athletes, enhancing our unity and performance against other nations,' she remarked. Discussing international participation, she expressed eagerness to learn from overseas athletes, emphasizing the shared ideologies that can be gained from team interactions. Valarivan believes the league will be an invaluable learning experience for younger and new athletes.

The two-time Olympian underscored SLI's potential to elevate the sport's profile, stating, 'The league will offer a tremendous boost to shooting recognition among the wider public. By showcasing the sport's real setup, it will foster greater relatability and inspire more athletes to pursue shooting professionally.' With the inclusion of international athletes and the league's broad scope, Valarivan is optimistic about its impact on young aspirants keen to explore and learn about shooting.