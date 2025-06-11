Left Menu

Joseph Suaalii's Roaring Comeback: Ready to Tackle the Lions

Joseph Suaalii is set to return in full form to face the British & Irish Lions after recovering from a broken jaw. Despite setbacks from injuries in his debut Super Rugby Pacific season, Suaalii is optimistic about the upcoming games, remaining fit and focused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joseph Suaalii has announced his readiness to face the British & Irish Lions, following a month-long recovery from a jaw injury. The high-profile rugby talent, a recent acquisition from rugby league, faced numerous obstacles during his debut season in Super Rugby Pacific, limiting his playtime considerably.

Returning to full fitness, Suaalii shared lighthearted moments recounting his experiences. "My face was really big for a bit," he noted, explaining the challenges he overcame, including a toe injury and a concussion. His recovery included regaining weight lost due to eating difficulties from his jaw injury.

Looking ahead, Suaalii is focused on Australia's sole warm-up match against Fiji, viewing it as a vital step in his preparation. Expressing enthusiasm about competing against the Lions, he underscored the importance of these rare fixtures, which occur once every 12 years, in his sporting career.

