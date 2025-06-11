Pace and Strategy: Clash at Lord's Test Championship Final

In a highly anticipated showdown at Lord's, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first, aiming to leverage cloudy conditions as his side faces off against Australia in the World Test Championship final. Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, is poised for a strong start with a stable batting lineup.

Despite recent injuries, Australia bolsters their bowling prowess with the return of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. South Africa, on the other hand, has made strategic lineup changes, promoting Wiaan Mulder to number three and including Lungi Ngidi in their attack, bypassing veteran Dane Paterson.

Expectations are high as South Africa relies heavily on the bowling skills of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, seeing them as key to securing an unexpected victory. However, Australia's experience from their previous championship win positions them as a formidable opponent, making this a riveting contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)