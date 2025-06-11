Leverkusen's New Era: Axel Tape Joins Amidst Strategic Overhaul

Bayer Leverkusen has announced the acquisition of young French talent Axel Tape, 17, from Paris Saint-Germain's under-19 team. This transfer, made at no cost, signifies a strategic move by the Bundesliga club.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes lauded Tape as a versatile and intelligent defender, highlighting his speed, athleticism, and football acumen. This signing is part of Leverkusen's long-term squad development strategy. Tape recently assisted PSG's under-19 team in clinching the French championship, and he has appeared thrice for their senior team. His transfer adds to Leverkusen's list of new prospects, including Ibrahim Maza.

Leverkusen is navigating significant shifts post-coach Xabi Alonso's departure to Real Madrid. Captain Johnathan Tah has moved to Bayern Munich, Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool, with other key transfers underway. Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag steps in as coach, bolstering the team through strategic signings like goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Tim Oermann.

