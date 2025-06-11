Madhya Pradesh League: A New Era Begins with Riveting Gwalior-Chambal Derby

The second season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is poised to kick off with an exciting clash between the Gwalior Cheetahs and the debuting Chambal Ghariyals. Taking place on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, this opener sets the stage for an enthralling local derby embodying the cricketing fervor of Gwalior and Chambal.

This match marks not just the start of a fresh MPL season but also the beginning of an intriguing regional rivalry. With Chambal making its league debut, both teams aim to establish a competitive tone for the season in what promises to be a high-octane encounter.

Under the leadership of Shubham Sharma, the Chambal Ghariyals, backed by a determined ownership group, are set to leave their mark with ambition and robust preparation. Meanwhile, Gwalior Cheetahs' CEO, Madhav Singhania, expressed a vision aligned with team growth and regional pride. He emphasized the significance of players like Rajat Patidar in boosting MPL's profile and impact.

