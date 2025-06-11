Left Menu

Australia Stages Stirring Fightback in WTC Final at Lord's

In a riveting first day of the WTC Final at Lord's, Australia recovered from an early slump against South Africa. Steve Smith and Beau Webster's partnership turned the tide, leaving Australia at 190/5 by tea. Their resilience set the stage for an intriguing contest in the closing session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:25 IST
Australia Stages Stirring Fightback in WTC Final at Lord's
Beau Webster (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On the opening day of the World Test Championship Final at Lord's, Australia displayed remarkable resilience, recovering from a precarious position in their face-off against South Africa. By tea, the Australians had reached 190/5 after initially struggling at 67/4 under a fierce South African pace attack.

The shift in momentum came courtesy of Steve Smith and all-rounder Beau Webster. Smith, known for his formidable presence at Lord's, played a pivotal innings, contributing 66 runs in a performance marked by ten well-timed boundaries. His partnership with Webster added a crucial 79 runs, stabilizing the innings at a time when Australia was teetering.

Webster anchored the innings following Smith's departure, remaining unbeaten on 55. His aggressive approach, complemented by Alex Carey's quickfire 22, underscored Australia's tenacity. With these efforts, Australia set a solid foundation as they entered the final session, aiming to capitalize further on their comeback.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025